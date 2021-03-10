2019-20 ASIC Cost Recovery Implementation Statement

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has published the final 2019-20 Cost Recovery Implementation Statement (CRIS).

The CRIS provides regulated entities with details of ASIC’s forecast regulatory costs and activities by industry and subsector. The final draft of the statement has been updated to include some of the feedback that arose during consultation on the draft document published in June 2020. The regulator has also published a summary of its actual regulatory costs and actual levies. Levy invoices will be issued shortly.

ASIC has added that it is acutely aware of the challenges facing many businesses due to COVID-19 and has assured that it is committed to working with regulated entities facing difficulties paying industry funding levies. The regulator has revealed that it will consider waivers due to the impact of COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis.

You can visit the ASIC website for general information about waiver applications and payment plans.