Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

2019-20 ASIC Cost Recovery Implementation Statement

ASIC has published the final 2019-20 Cost Recovery Implementation Statement

Written on 10 March, 2021
Tanaya Das

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has published the final 2019-20 Cost Recovery Implementation Statement (CRIS).

The CRIS provides regulated entities with details of ASIC’s forecast regulatory costs and activities by industry and subsector. The final draft of the statement has been updated to include some of the feedback that arose during consultation on the draft document published in June 2020. The regulator has also published a summary of its actual regulatory costs and actual levies. Levy invoices will be issued shortly.

ASIC has added that it is acutely aware of the challenges facing many businesses due to COVID-19 and has assured that it is committed to working with regulated entities facing difficulties paying industry funding levies. The regulator has revealed that it will consider waivers due to the impact of COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis.

You can visit the ASIC website for general information about waiver applications and payment plans.

Related Articles

ASIC
/
17 March, 2021
ASIC consults on a deferred sales model for add-on insurance products

ASIC consultation on implementing a deferred sales model for add-on insurance products

Tanaya Das
ASIC
/
17 March, 2021
Are you DDO ready?

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth has urged action on Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) legislation

Tanaya Das
ASIC
/
17 March, 2021
Court finds that TAL Life Limited breached its duty of utmost good faith

The Federal Court of Australia has found that TAL Life Limited breached its duty to act with utmost good faith under the Insurance Contracts Act

Tanaya Das
ASIC
/
10 March, 2021
ASIC commences civil penalty proceedings against Statewide Superannuation

ASIC has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd

Tanaya Das