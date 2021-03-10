ASIC commences civil penalty proceedings against Statewide Superannuation

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd (Statewide), for false or misleading representations made about the insurance cover held by members of the Statewide Superannuation Trust (Fund). Statewide is the trustee of the Fund.
The company regulator alleges that from May 2017 to June 2020, Statewide:
ASIC added that in making these representations, Statewide breached its obligations as an Australian financial services licence holder to act efficiently, honestly and fairly and to comply with the financial services laws. Statewide also failed in its breach reporting obligation to report these breaches to ASIC within 10 business days.
ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties, injunctions relating to a remediation program and publication orders. The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled by the Court.
