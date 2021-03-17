APRA releases draft reporting standards for data collection

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Ensuring the intermediated insurance industry remains strong for future brokers.
Ensuring all Australians are able to access suitable insurance for their risks, no matter where they live.
Access current consultations, see previous submissions, have your say on issues that affect you.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a response letter for insurers on proposals to collect cyber insurance and management liability data in the National Claims and Policies Database (NCPD).
APRA General Manager, Data Analytics and Insights, Alison Bliss said, “The instrument determining the reporting standards will commence on or before 1 April 2021, as such contributors to the NCPD will be able to report this new data from the December 2020 reference period onwards (on a best-endeavours basis).”
In November 2020, APRA released a consultation proposing the collection of cyber insurance and management liability data in the National Claims and Policies Database (NCPD). This letter sets out APRA’s response to the submissions received on the proposed changes in the consultation paper.
APRA received one submission from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) on behalf of its members in response to the proposals in the discussion paper. Based on the feedback received in the submission, APRA will implement the cyber insurance and management liability data collection with some minor modifications.
The response letter, submission, and clean and marked-up versions of the draft reporting standards, are available on the APRA website here. The revised reporting standards are available on the APRA website here.
AFCA has revealed that it is seeing a sharp rise in consumer complaints about scams
NIBA has unveiled a brand-new look and feel of its website
APRA has released a response letter for insurers on proposals to collect cyber insurance and management liability data
APRA has written to life insurers and registrable superannuation entity licensees, urging them to address concerning practices in the provision of insurance