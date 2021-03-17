Memberships
NIBA’s new look website and member portal

NIBA has unveiled a brand-new look and feel of its website

Written on 17 March, 2021
Tanaya Das

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has unveiled a brand-new look and feel of its website www.niba.com.au.

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “This website has been rebuilt from the ground up, with our members in mind and we really hope it delivers a seamless user experience for you. We are continuing to work on it behind the scenes to bring to you news and updates that will help you stay on top of any government and regulatory that affect you.”

“While we work through the profound impacts of the Royal Commission as well as prepare for the 2022 review, it is very important to us that you are able to successfully navigate and access all the information you need to on our website.”

The updated website also features a brand-new Media Hub, chock-full of highly relevant news articles and updates. The new ‘dashboard’ allows members to update their details with ease, record and view CPD points, access member-exclusive content, and register for events at special member rates. For principal members, the dashboard provides a simple solution to keeping their NIBA membership data up-to-date.

Booth said, “We encourage all our members and subscribers to visit the website and experience it for themselves. If you do encounter any issues, or would like to share your feedback, please email info@niba.com.au.”

 

 

 

