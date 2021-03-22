Insurance catastrophe declared for flooding in parts of NSW

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has declared a catastrophe for large parts of NSW following the devastating storms and flooding of the last few days.

A coastal trough has resulted in heavy rain over the northern half of the NSW coast. Major flash-flooding and riverine flooding have and are continuing to occur. The accumulative effects of heavy rainfall on now soaked catchments has increased already flooded rivers, rates and rises.

Weather across eastern parts of coastal NSW continues to see significant impacts from flood and storm conditions. The NSW SES has asked all people in areas impacted by floods and storms to monitor the situation closely and act on all advice given by emergency services immediately.

Prime Minister, Scott Morrisson announced that the Federal Government has activated its Disaster Recovery Payment to support those affected by the storms and flooding.

Affected people in the following initial list of local government areas (LGAs) can access the support immediately by calling 180 22 66: Armidale, Bellingen, Central Coast, Cessnock City, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Dungog, Hawkesbury, Kempsey, Lake Macquarie, Maitland City, Mid-Coast, Nambucca Valley, Newcastle City, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Penrith, Port Stephens and Tenterfield.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that more local government areas will be added following further assessments in consultation with the NSW Government.

He said, “One-off, non-means tested payments are available of $1,000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children, who have been seriously injured, lost their homes or whose homes have been damaged as a direct result of the storms and floods.”

The ICA’s catastrophe declaration serves to escalate and prioritise the insurance industry’s response for affected policyholders. Severe Weather Warnings are current for people in Hunter, Metropolitan, Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Australian Capital Territory and parts of Mid North Coast, South Coast, Central Tablelands, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains locations.

ICA, CEO, Andrew Hall said, “It’s too early to understand the extent of the damage to property in affected areas and to estimate the insurance damage bill, however insurers have received over 5,000 claims in the past few days.”

“The insurance industry has made this catastrophe declaration to activate services and support for affected homeowners and businesses and reassure them that their insurer is there to help.”

“As many areas are currently inaccessible due to floodwater, insurers are expecting further claims in coming days as emergency services allow residents to return to their properties to examine the extent of their damage and losses.”

Under the Catastrophe declaration:

Claims from affected policyholders will be given priority by insurers

Claims will be triaged to direct urgent assistance to the worst-affected

property owners

property owners The ICA’s disaster hotline has been activated – 1800 734 621 – to assist policyholders if they are uncertain of their insurance details or have general inquiries about the claims process. (Please note: this is not a claims lodgement service.)

– to assist policyholders if they are uncertain of their insurance details or have general inquiries about the claims process. (Please note: this is not a claims lodgement service.) ICA representatives will be mobilised to work with local agencies and services and affected policyholders as soon as emergency services say it is safe to do so

Insurers will mobilise disaster response specialists to assist affected customers with claims and assessments as soon as emergency services say it is safe to do so

An industry taskforce has been established to identify and address issues arising from this catastrophe

The ICA has confirmed that insurers will continue to monitor the situation in south-east Queensland to determine if a catastrophe declaration is required for that area as well.