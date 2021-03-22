Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

WA Workers’ Compensation Scheme: Online Training Package

In partnership with WorkCover WA, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has announced the launch of an online training package.

Written on 22 March, 2021
Tiffany Eastland

In partnership with WorkCover WA, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has announced the launch of an online training package, offering insurance brokers the opportunity to better understand the Workers’ Compensation Scheme and claims management process within the Western Australian insurance industry.

The training package has been accredited by NIBA and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF), and consists of the following learning opportunities:

1. Welcome to WorkCover WA videos – An overview of WorkCover WA as regulators of the workers’ compensation scheme within WA

2. Workers’ Compensation Scheme in Western Australia learning modules

3. Injury Management & Claims Process learning modules

The online modules address topics regarding the scheme and the claims management process and are accompanied by online learning assessments consisting of multiple-choice questions.

For NIBA members, 10 CPD points will be awarded to candidates who successfully complete the full training package, along with a certificate of completion. Access to the training program is available at: https://nibawa.learnupon.com/store.

(NIBA members are entitled to a $20 discount off the purchase price by quoting coupon code: NIBAWCWA)

Upon completion of the training program, brokers will have a basic understanding of the Workers’ Compensation Scheme and understand the role they play in relation to the Scheme and the claims management process.

Don’t miss the opportunity to attend the official launch at the 2021 WorkCover WA Broker’s Breakfast, to be held at Fraser’s Restaurant, Kings Park on Thursday, 29 April 2021. This launch event will offer guests a preview of the training package, a chance to understand more about its features and benefits and how to register their participation.

To confirm your attendance at this event, visit: https://www.workcover.wa.gov.au/event/niba-and-workcover-wa-insurance-brokers-breakfast-2021-2/

This event is open to WA insurance broker only. 

Related Articles

NIBA
/
22 March, 2021
WA Workers’ Compensation Scheme: Online Training Package

In partnership with WorkCover WA, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has announced the launch of an online training package.

Tiffany Eastland
NIBA
/
23 September, 2020
NIBA to take a stand on behalf of brokers

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has released a draft report for the inquiry into the Home Building Compensation Fund in New South Wales.

Allyssa Hextell
NIBA
/
26 August, 2020
NIBA makes submission to ASBFEO Insurance Inquiry

NIBA has made a submission on behalf of the intermediated insurance industry to the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Insurance Inquiry

Allyssa Hextell
NIBA
/
19 August, 2020
NIBA names regional finalists for Broker of the Year Award

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the regional Broker of the Year award finalists:

Allyssa Hextell