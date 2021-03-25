2021 Vero SME Insurance Index highlights opportunity for brokers

Vero has released its 2021 SME Insurance Index to the market, that explores the attitudes, behaviours and expectations of SMEs when it comes to broker usage and the insurance industry.

This year’s findings reveal that many Australian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have lowered confidence levels but brokers outlook is positive; relationships continue to drive satisfaction and underinsurance poses a risk for those that reduced their cover during the pandemic.

Vero Head of Commercial Intermediaries, Anthony Pagano said it wasn’t surprising that the various challenges triggered by COVID-19 had influenced business confidence, but it presented an opportunity for brokers to add value.

“Whether your client is feeling confident or not, businesses are operating in a fragile economic environment and many are facing issues not experienced before, like problems with stock availability, the movement of their goods, changes in their business operations and complications in recruiting and training staff.