Broker to shave head for cancer charity

Craig Anderson from Austbrokers ABS is shaving his head to help beat blood cancer by taking part in the World’s Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation.

On his support for this cause, Anderson said, “A very close friend of mine’s family has unfortunately been touched by leukaemia over the last 18 months and the toll it has taken on them has been significant, with many ups and downs.”

“I was chatting about it to a few of the blokes in my football team one night after training and figured three out of the five of us are going bald anyway, we may as well make some money for a fantastic cause while we are at it.”

According to the Leukaemia Foundation, every day 47 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer. That is one person every 31 minutes. Although research is improving survival, sadly an Australian loses their life to blood cancer every two hours.

Anderson added, “For me it’s about showing my friend I am thinking of him and his family. There’s obviously not much I can do to help out from the medical side, but this is just another way of showing him I am there for him the people around him. I believe the World’s Greatest Shave website says it best: ‘We shave as the ultimate act of solidarity and to send a powerful message of hope to the 47 Australians who are diagnosed with blood cancer every single day’.”

You can to donate to Anderson’s fundraiser here.