NIBA invites feedback on Insurance Broker Code Review

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Ensuring the intermediated insurance industry remains strong for future brokers.
Ensuring all Australians are able to access suitable insurance for their risks, no matter where they live.
Access current consultations, see previous submissions, have your say on issues that affect you.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The public consultation for the Insurance Broker Code of Practice Review is due to close on Friday 9th April.
The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has invited interested parties to send in their feedback after receiving a number of submissions from brokers, consumer groups and other relevant stakeholders.
NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “We would like to remind our members, subscribers and other stakeholders that now is the time to get your submission in and have your voice heard.”
Following the public consultation process, key stakeholders will be invited to meet with the Independent Reviewer to discuss the proposed changes and feedback received from submissions. After which, the Independent Reviewer will prepare final report for the NIBA Board of Directors with their recommendations.
NIBA has welcomed the appointment of Adam Squire of Gallagher
A toolkit has been launched to encourage Tasmanian to consider whether they are appropriately insured for natural disasters
Craig Anderson from Austbrokers ABS is shaving his head to help beat blood cancer
icare has sought SIRA approval for NSW workers compensation premiums adjustment