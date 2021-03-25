NIBA invites feedback on Insurance Broker Code Review

The public consultation for the Insurance Broker Code of Practice Review is due to close on Friday 9th April.

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has invited interested parties to send in their feedback after receiving a number of submissions from brokers, consumer groups and other relevant stakeholders.

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “We would like to remind our members, subscribers and other stakeholders that now is the time to get your submission in and have your voice heard.”

Following the public consultation process, key stakeholders will be invited to meet with the Independent Reviewer to discuss the proposed changes and feedback received from submissions. After which, the Independent Reviewer will prepare final report for the NIBA Board of Directors with their recommendations.