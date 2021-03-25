The Board of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has welcomed the appointment of Adam Squire of Gallagher.

Squire will replace Vivienne Toll as the Gallagher representative, effective 25 March 2021, he is the Head of Claims at the brokerage.

NIBA President Dianne Phelan welcomes Squire and his wealth of global experience to the Board: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Adam to the NIBA Board and look forward to working with him as we continue the important work of representing members, promoting professionalism and fostering a community of trusted advisers.”

“His claims management knowledge will add a unique skill set to the wealth of experience which already exists around the board table,” said Phelan.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth added that he looks forward to working with Squire on the National Board and related NIBA matters: “Adam is very highly regarded in the Australian intermediated insurance industry, and I am sure he will have a lot to offer the Board, especially considering his background in helping clients with their claims. His contribution to Board discussions will be very valuable as we continue to address Royal Commission recommendations, regulatory changes, the 2022 Review and other industry issues and challenges.”

Squire said he is delighted to be joining the NIBA Board of Directors: “NIBA is the peak industry body for insurance brokers and plays a vital role in representing brokers and the value they provide to modern day society.”

“I am honoured to have the chance to contribute at this level, particularly as insurance brokers face some real challenges in terms of how the profession will evolve and work in the years ahead. Personally, I know I will learn a tremendous amount but I’m also looking forward to being the ‘claims voice’ at the table, given claims advocacy is one of the key roles brokers plays,” he added.