Toolkit to better prepare Tasmania for natural disasters

A toolkit jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) and the ‘Insurance Checkup ’, has been launched to encourage Tasmanian households and business owners to make informed choices when purchasing or reviewing their insurance.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said previous natural disasters have shown the impact of noninsurance and underinsurance can be significant, resulting in unrecoverable financial loss.
“Disaster resilience is everyone’s business; preparing to reduce the impacts of natural disasters is a responsibility that must be shared by all levels of government, businesses, community organisations and individuals,” Littleproud said.
“Insurance alone cannot reduce the number of deaths and injuries, physical damage and disruption to normal life caused by disasters, but it can lessen the financial burden by helping communities to repair, replace and rebuild at a time when there are often many other impacts to manage.
Tasmanian Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Mark Shelton said the website was designed to allow Tasmanians to answer questions about their current insurance situation and receive a personalised, step-by-step checklist of things to consider.
“The checklist is backed up by relevant fact sheets with impartial, easy-to-follow information to help people make informed choices when purchasing or reviewing their insurance,” Minister Shelton said.
Tasmanians have been encouraged to take the Insurance Checkup at www.InsuranceCheckup.tas.gov.au or visit their local Service Tasmania to pick up an insurance information pack.
