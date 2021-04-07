Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

Brokers placing more than 14 billion in premiums: APRA

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released its Intermediated General Insurance Statistics

Written on 7 April, 2021
Tanaya Das

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication for the six months to December 2020.

The Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd’s underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs).

Business placed by intermediaries and authorised insurers Six months ended
Dec 2018 Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2020 Dec 2020
Intermediated general insurance business
Total premium invoiced in the period
of which:		 11,685 11,644 13,670 12,371 14,850
Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m) 9,571 9,724 11,155 10,164 11,859
Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m) 1,370 1,293 1,660 1,386 1,934
Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m) 744 626 856 822 1,057
Total number of intermediaries
of which:		 1,657 1,657 1,668 1,655 1,662
  Number that placed business with an underwritera
of whichb:		 797 767 784 782 772
      Number that placed business with APRA-authorised
general insurers		 746 728 742 747 738
      Number that placed business with Lloyd’s
underwriters		 286 270 297 282 296
      Number that placed business with unauthorised foreign
insurers		 84 81 82 86 95
    Number that placed business only through
other Australian intermediaries		 30 24 25 25 33
    Number of intermediaries that placed
no business		 830 866 859 848 857

The entire  December 2020 Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication are can be accessed here.

Related Articles

News
/
7 April, 2021
Brokers placing more than 14 billion in premiums: APRA

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released its Intermediated General Insurance Statistics

Tanaya Das
News
/
7 April, 2021
NIBA’s Dallas Booth to retire from his role as CEO later this year

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth, has advised the Association's Board of his intention to retire from the CEO role later this year

Tanaya Das
News
/
31 March, 2021
Unfair Contract Terms changes come into effect on 5 April

New laws which apply the Unfair Contract Terms legislation to insurance contracts will take effect on 5 April.

Tanaya Das
News
/
25 March, 2021
NIBA welcomes new Board appointment

NIBA has welcomed the appointment of Adam Squire of Gallagher

Tanaya Das