Brokers placing more than 14 billion in premiums: APRA

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication for the six months to December 2020.

The Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd’s underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs).

Business placed by intermediaries and authorised insurers Six months ended Dec 2018 Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2020 Dec 2020 Intermediated general insurance business Total premium invoiced in the period

of which: 11,685 11,644 13,670 12,371 14,850 Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m) 9,571 9,724 11,155 10,164 11,859 Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m) 1,370 1,293 1,660 1,386 1,934 Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m) 744 626 856 822 1,057 Total number of intermediaries

of which: 1,657 1,657 1,668 1,655 1,662 Number that placed business with an underwritera

of whichb: 797 767 784 782 772 Number that placed business with APRA-authorised

general insurers 746 728 742 747 738 Number that placed business with Lloyd’s

underwriters 286 270 297 282 296 Number that placed business with unauthorised foreign

insurers 84 81 82 86 95 Number that placed business only through

other Australian intermediaries 30 24 25 25 33 Number of intermediaries that placed

no business 830 866 859 848 857

The entire December 2020 Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication are can be accessed here.