Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

NIBA’s Dallas Booth to retire from his role as CEO later this year

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth, has advised the Association's Board of his intention to retire from the CEO role later this year

Written on 7 April, 2021
Tanaya Das

The President of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), Dianne Phelan has revealed that the NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth, has advised the Association’s Board of his intention to retire from the CEO role later this year.

This will complete in excess of 10 years’ service by Dallas to NIBA and the insurance brokers of Australia. Phelan said that the NIBA Board has been discussing this matter with Booth, and that a succession process (by way of executive search to find a replacement Chief Executive Officer) has now commenced.

“In addition, Dallas has indicated to the Board that he will remain available to assist the Board and the new Chief Executive Officer with the forthcoming 2022 review of general insurance remuneration arrangements, including insurance broker commissions. The Board will continue to utilise Dallas’ support and expertise on this and any other projects where his support is likely to be needed,” Phelan said.

“The Board has been extremely lucky to have had Dallas as our CEO and we thank him for his dedication to representing and acting in the best interest of our members. Over the coming months, we invite you to join us in celebrating Dallas’ tremendous contribution to NIBA and the insurance industry as a whole,” she added.

The Board will provide further information to embers in due course, when the search process has concluded.

Related Articles

News
/
7 April, 2021
Brokers placing more than 14 billion in premiums: APRA

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released its Intermediated General Insurance Statistics

Tanaya Das
News
/
7 April, 2021
NIBA’s Dallas Booth to retire from his role as CEO later this year

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth, has advised the Association's Board of his intention to retire from the CEO role later this year

Tanaya Das
News
/
31 March, 2021
Unfair Contract Terms changes come into effect on 5 April

New laws which apply the Unfair Contract Terms legislation to insurance contracts will take effect on 5 April.

Tanaya Das
News
/
25 March, 2021
NIBA welcomes new Board appointment

NIBA has welcomed the appointment of Adam Squire of Gallagher

Tanaya Das