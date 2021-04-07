NIBA’s Dallas Booth to retire from his role as CEO later this year

The President of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), Dianne Phelan has revealed that the NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth, has advised the Association’s Board of his intention to retire from the CEO role later this year.

This will complete in excess of 10 years’ service by Dallas to NIBA and the insurance brokers of Australia. Phelan said that the NIBA Board has been discussing this matter with Booth, and that a succession process (by way of executive search to find a replacement Chief Executive Officer) has now commenced.

“In addition, Dallas has indicated to the Board that he will remain available to assist the Board and the new Chief Executive Officer with the forthcoming 2022 review of general insurance remuneration arrangements, including insurance broker commissions. The Board will continue to utilise Dallas’ support and expertise on this and any other projects where his support is likely to be needed,” Phelan said.

“The Board has been extremely lucky to have had Dallas as our CEO and we thank him for his dedication to representing and acting in the best interest of our members. Over the coming months, we invite you to join us in celebrating Dallas’ tremendous contribution to NIBA and the insurance industry as a whole,” she added.

The Board will provide further information to embers in due course, when the search process has concluded.