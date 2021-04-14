Wage subsidies for traineeships

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) members looking to take on new trainees may be eligible for a 50 per cent wage subsidy for the first year, with news the federal Government has removed the cap on their Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements wage subsidy program.

Through the subsidy, any business or Group Training Organisation that engages an Australian Trainee between 5th October 2020 and 30th September 2021 may be eligible for a subsidy of 50 per cent of wages paid to a new or recommencing trainee for a 12-month period from the date of commencement.

There is no cap on the number of eligible trainees a business may claim the subsidy for.

Am I eligible?

Businesses may be eligible if:

They engage a Trainee between 5th October 2020 and 30 th September 2021, and

The trainee is undertaking a Certificate II or higher qualification and has a training contract that is formally approved by the relevant state training authority.

The subsidy is available to employers of any size, industry or geographic location however, trainees who are already receiving a subsidy under the Supporting Apprentices and Trainees scheme will not be eligible.

The NIBA Victorian Divisional Committee, in partnership with NextGen Jobs, a group training organisation, recently launched a new cost-effective national traineeship model to attract leading entry level talent into our industry.

NextGen Jobs Operations Manager Evan Henry provided information on the traineeship model in an interview with NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth – you can watch the NIBATV interview here. For additional information, contact Evan Henry on 0412 363 328 or email ehenry@nextgenjobs.org.au.