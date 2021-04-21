Steadfast becomes major shareholder in the global network

The Steadfast Group has announced an increase in their unisonSteadfast shareholding to a majority stake of 60 per cent.

unisonSteadfast, based in Hamburg, Germany and Chicago, USA, forms the largest network of independent insurance brokers worldwide, represented in over 140 countries and generating US$30 billion of gross written premium.

Robert Kelly, Steadfast Managing Director & CEO, said: “The focal point of the future strategy will be making unisonSteadfast stronger and putting it into a position to grow into the future. We will start this by rolling out our risk management tools worldwide, our London market opportunities, and ultimately our bespoke software solutions”.

Heinrich Eder, former Managing Director MunichRe Australia, was announced the new independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board, with Robert Kelly the new Deputy Chairman. With Martyn Thompson, who joined the Board after the transition, and Samantha Hollman, Steadfast Group now holds three seats on the Board, whereas two seats remain

with the German brokerages RVM and NW Assekuranz.

Wolfgang Mercier, unisonSteadfast Founder & CEO, who also sold down some of his shareholding, will continue to lead the organisation. He said, “The current development in the international insurance market marked by massive consolidation, high demands on digitalization, significant price changes and low capacities call for a strong and professional positioning for mid-sized insurance brokers. With Steadfast Group now having the majority stake, we are excited to provide our

member brokers with full access to the expertise and resources of Steadfast – both internationally and in the local markets”.