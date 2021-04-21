Upcoming changes to the residential building industry in NSW

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Insurance broking clients in the building and construction industry may have new obligations under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020, which commences on 1 July 2021.
Among the changes are two new registration schemes for practitioners working on class 2 buildings – one for Professional Engineers and one for Design and Building Practitioners.
Some practitioners will also need to declare their designs comply with the Building Code of Australia, and lodge them on the NSW Planning Portal before work can start.
These changes start from 1 July 2021 but you can get ready now.
Find out how your clients can prepare
You can read the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021 here
The NSW Fair Trading website will be regularly updated with more resources.
