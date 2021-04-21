Memberships
Upcoming changes to the residential building industry in NSW

New obligations under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 commences on 1 July 2021

Written on 21 April, 2021
Tanaya Das

Insurance broking clients in the building and construction industry may have new obligations under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020, which commences on 1 July 2021.

Among the changes are two new registration schemes for practitioners working on class 2 buildings – one for Professional Engineers and one for Design and Building Practitioners.

Some practitioners will also need to declare their designs comply with the Building Code of Australia, and lodge them on the NSW Planning Portal before work can start.

These changes start from 1 July 2021 but you can get ready now.

Find out how your clients can prepare

You can read the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021 here

The NSW Fair Trading website will be regularly updated with more resources.

