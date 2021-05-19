NIBA Broker Awards finalists for Vic/Tas revealed

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Broker of the Year and Young Professional Broker of the Year finalists for Victoria/Tasmania.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community. The Vic/Tas finalists for 2021 Broker of the Year Award are:

Andrew Arcuri of Arcuri & Associates,

Ian Goninon of Capital Innovation Insurance Group,

Mark O’Reilly of Austbrokers Countrywide and

Robert Villano of Network Insurance Group.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said, “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate this year’s Broker of the Year Award state finalists – with so many exceptional brokers across the region, earning a place as a finalist is a remarkable achievement, particularly in our current environment.”

“Our talented broker partners are key to our success at QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA in recognising the best in the business at a regional and national level.”

The Broker of the Year region winners will now go on to compete for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention – all will be revealed soon.

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35. The Vic/Tas finalists for 2021 Young Professional Broker of the Year Award are:

Maxine Neville of Aon Risk Solutions

Mitchell Wight of Integral Insurance Services

Ashleigh Woodman of Lockton Companies Australia

Megan Lewis, Vero’s State Manager for Victoria/Tasmania, said: “The quality of these three finalists is the reason Vero has been a proud supporter of NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Memorial Award for 32 consecutive years.”

The winner of each NIBA region (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas and WA) will join Vero’s prestigious Young Brokers Alumni Program and go on to compete for the national Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention – details will be shared soon.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated this year’s finalists, adding: “We received a significant number of nominations this year, all of which were of an extremely high calibre. We’re thrilled to acknowledge Andrew, Ian, Mark and Robert as well as Maxine, Mitchell and Ashleigh for their outstanding contribution to the broking profession.”

The Victorian/Tasmanian winner will be announced at the sold out NIBA Victorian Gala Lunch this Friday, 21 May at Crown Aviary, a rooftop venue offering uninterrupted views over the Melbourne city skyline.

