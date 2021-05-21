NIBA announces winners of VIC/TAS broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Victorian/Tasmanian region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Ian Goninon of Capital Innovation Insurance Group, has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Mitchell Wight of Integral Insurance Services, claimed the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award at NIBA’s Gala in Melbourne. The two Vic/Tas winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the winners of the Vic/Tas awards, adding: “We wish Ian and Mitchell the best of luck in the national awards, and we congratulate all the finalists who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and competence in the broking industry.

“We had a significant number of applications this year and the finalists represent the cream of the crop.”

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate this year’s Broker of the Year Award winner, Ian Goninon from Capital Innovation. There is an abundance of talented brokers across the region, so being named a finalist and a winner, especially in this current environment, is a truly tremendous achievement.

“Ian is a prime example of a broker that has demonstrated dedication to client advocacy and has set a high standard for providing excellent customer service that consistently meets and exceeds the needs of their clients.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Megan Lewis, State Manager Vic/Tas, Vero, said: “Mitchell has already demonstrated he is true leader. In addition to his professional commitments, he has shown a strong commitment to ongoing professional development, mentoring his peers.

“He represents the best of the broking profession, and Vero is delighted to provide ongoing support to all brokers like him across the country.”

The national Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year and Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year will be chosen from five region winners and announced at NIBA’s national Convention – details to be announced soon.

2021 VIC/TAS Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Ian Goninon of Capital Innovation Insurance Group

Finalists: Andrew Arcuri of Arcuri & Associates, Mark O’Reilly of Austbrokers Countrywide and Robert Villano of Network Insurance Group

Young Professional Broker of the Year

Winner: Mitchell Wight of Integral Insurance Services

Finalists: Ashleigh Woodman of Lockton Companies Australia and Maxine Neville of Aon Risk Solutions