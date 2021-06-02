APRA has released its general insurance statistics for March 2021

The Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics publication provides industry aggregate summaries of financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy and key ratios. The publication also includes detailed statistics at a class-of-business level, a breakdown of operating income and expenses, and more granular solvency information.
Key performance statistics for the general insurance industry in the year ended 31 March:
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Change (annual)
|Gross claims expense
|$42.4bn
|$41.5bn
|-1.9%
|Underwriting result
|$1.5bn
|$1.6bn
|+6.0%
|Investment income
|$2.0bn
|$1.6bn
|-20.8%
|Net profit after tax
|$1.5bn
|$1.1bn
|-28.3%
Key performance statistics for the general insurance industry in the quarter ended 31 March:
|December 2020
|March 2021
|Change (quarterly)
|Gross claims expense
|$14.7bn
|$9.4bn
|-36.0%
|Underwriting result
|-$1.1bn
|$657m
|Investment income
|$504m
|-$246m
|Net profit after tax
|-$622m
|$19m
Key ratios for the general insurance industry:
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Change (annual)
|Change (quarterly)
|Net loss ratio
|71%
|71%
|Unchanged
|-17 percentage points
|Return on net assets
|5.6%
|3.9%
|-1.7 percentage points
|+8.9 percentage points
|Prescribed capital amount coverage ratio
|1.66x
|1.71x
|+0.05x
|+0.01x
