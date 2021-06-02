APRA has released its general insurance statistics for March 2021

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics and Quarterly General Insurance Institution-level Statistics publications for the March 2021 quarter.



The general insurance industry reported a net profit after tax of $1.1 billion and return on net assets of 3.9 per cent during the year ended 31 March 2021. APRA stated that the result was driven by natural catastrophe claims costs, provisions for business interruption (BI) claims and falls in investment income.

The industry reported a profit of $19m for the March quarter. Gross incurred claims fell significantly as the effects of the provisioning that was undertaken for BI claims in the December quarter was not repeated in the March quarter. However, this was mostly offset by investment losses on interest bearing investments as a result of an increase in bond yields during the quarter.