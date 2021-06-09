NIBA names finalists for its two Broker Award titles in NSW/ACT

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the NSW/ACT Broker of the Year and Young Professional Broker of the Year Award finalists.

The NSW/ACT finalists for the QBE-sponsored Broker of the Year are: Craig Claughton of Marsh, Leo Driessen of Driessen Insurance Brokers and Amanda Morris of Arma Insurance Brokers Hunter Valley.

The NSW/ACT finalists for the Vero-sponsored Young Professional Broker of the Year are: Megan Farmer of Markey Insurance & Risk, Kayla Smith of Ian Jones Insurance Brokers Newcastle and Lindsay Turner of Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate Craig, Leo and Amanda as this year’s NSW/ACT Broker of the Year state finalists – with so many exceptional brokers across the region, earning a place as a finalist is a remarkable achievement, particularly in our current environment.

“Our talented broker partners are key to our success at QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA in recognising the best in the business at a regional and national level.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the NSW/ACT Broker of the Year Award finalists, adding: “We are delighted to recognise Craig, Leo and Amanda, who have all demonstrated exemplary professionalism and excellence in broking practice.”

The region winners will go on to compete for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Yusuf Alexander, Vero’s State Distribution Manager for NSW/ACT, said: “Chosen from a very competitive field, the three state finalists represent the very best of our industry.”

Booth congratulated this year’s Young Professional Broker Award finalists, adding: “We received a significant number of nominations this year, all of which were of an extremely high calibre. We’re thrilled to acknowledge Megan, Kayla and Lindsay for their outstanding contribution to the broking profession.”

The winner of each NIBA region (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas and WA) will join Vero’s prestigious Young Brokers Alumni Program and go on to compete for the national Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.

The NSW/ACT winner for both the titles will be announced during the NIBA NSW Gala Lunch on 16 July at Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf – register your attendance here.