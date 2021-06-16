Mental Health support for small business owners

Memberships
Written on 16 June, 2021
Tanaya Das

With the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, border closures, limited travel options and other issues and concerns, many small business owners are struggling with mental health issues.

These issues could well arise among owners of small insurance broking firms, or with their SME clients.

Beyond Blue has developed a program to give small business owners free and confidential support via a mental health coaching program called NewAccess for Small Business Owners.  NIBA CEO Dallas Booth said, “We urge any broker who is going through a rough patch, or who knows someone going through a rough patch, to find out about the program.”

Details are available at: https://www.beyondblue.org.au/get-support/newaccess/newaccess-for-small-business-owners

The NewAccess program uses Low-intensity Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (LiCBT) that allows participants to recognise the way they think, act, and feel and break unhelpful thoughts. The program consists of six sessions where coaches with a small business background will work with participants to overcome difficult issues, providing them with practical skills to manage stress and get them back to feeling like themselves.

