NIBA names finalists for its two Broker Award titles in Queensland

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Queensland Broker of the Year and Young Professional Broker of the Year Award finalists.

The Queensland finalists for the QBE-sponsored Broker of the Year are: David Kimber of Austbrokers Comsure, Tamara Trotman of Aon and Tony Venning of Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors.

The Queenland finalists for the Vero-sponsored Young Professional Broker of the Year are: Taela Bloemers of Austbrokers Coast to Coast, Lachlan Hastings of Aon, Scott Mitchell of Cornerstone Risk Group and Alishia Oliver of Crucial Insurance & Risk Advisors

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate David, Tamara and Tony as this year’s Queensland Broker of the Year Award state finalists – with so many exceptional brokers across the region, earning a place as a finalist is a remarkable achievement, particularly in our current environment.

“Our talented broker partners are key to our success at QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA in recognising the best in the business at a regional and national level.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the Queensland Broker of the year finalists and said: “We are delighted to recognise David, Tamara and Tony, who have all demonstrated exemplary professionalism and excellence in broking practice.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Peter Roberts, Vero’s State Distribution Manager for QLD said: “Brokers like our state finalists are the reason that Vero has been a proud supporter of NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Memorial Award for more than three decades.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated this year’s Young Broker Award finalists and added: “We received a significant number of nominations this year, all of which were of an extremely high calibre. We’re thrilled to acknowledge Taela, Lachlan, Scott and Alishia for their outstanding contribution to the broking profession.”

The Broker of the Year region winners will go on to compete for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.

The Young Broker Award winner of each NIBA region (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas and WA) will join Vero’s prestigious Young Brokers Alumni Program and go on to compete for the national Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.

The Queensland winners will be announced during the NIBA Queensland Gala Lunch on 14 July at the Royal International Convention Centre. You can register for the NIBA Queensland Gala Lunch here.