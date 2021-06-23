NIBA names finalists for its two Broker Award titles in WA

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the WA Broker of the Year and Young Professional Broker of the Year Award finalists.

The Broker of the Year Award finalists are – Jeff Booth of GSK Insurance Bokers, Sarsha Neal of Marsh and Sumit Sopori of Imperium Insurance & Financial Solutions.

The Young Professional Broker of the Year finalists for Western Australia are – Luke Cameron of Albany District Insurance Brokers, Joel Middleton of Knightcorp Insurance Brokers and Robbie Gibbs of Risk Guidance Insurance.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community. And the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate Jeff, Sarsha and Sumit as this year’s Broker of the Year Award state finalists – with so many exceptional brokers across the region, earning a place as a finalist is a remarkable achievement, particularly in our current environment.

“Our talented broker partners are key to our success at QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA in recognising the best in the business at a regional and national level.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the Western Australian Broker of the Year Award finalists, adding: “We are delighted to recognise Jeff, Sarsha and Sumit, who have all demonstrated exemplary professionalism and excellence in broking practice.”

Andrew Walker, Vero’s State Distribution Manager for WA, said: “Vero is a firm believer in nurturing the next generation of broking leaders, and our finalists represent the best of the broking profession.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated this year’s finalists, adding: “We received a significant number of nominations this year, all of which were of an extremely high calibre. We’re thrilled to acknowledge Luke, Joel and Robbie for their outstanding contribution to the broking profession.”

The Western Australian winners will be announced during the NIBA Western Australian Gala Lunch on 9 July at Crown Perth.

The region winners of the Broker of the Year title will go on to compete for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.

The Young Broker title winner of each NIBA region (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas and WA) will join Vero’s prestigious Young Brokers Alumni Program and go on to compete for the national Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.