Vale Robert Harrison

The leaders of the insurance broking community along with close friends and family came together in Sydney to celebrate the life of ex-NIBA President Robert Harrison

Written on 23 June, 2021
Tanaya Das

The leaders of the insurance broking community along with close friends and family came together in Sydney to celebrate the life of ex-NIBA President Robert Harrison.

Harrison retired from Aon Australia in 2007 and had an inspiring career that took him across the world. NIBA CEO Dallas Booth paying tribute to him said, “With a career spanning half a century and including stints in Zimbabwe, South Africa, UK and Australia, Robert was a force to be reckoned with. He has made an immense contribution to the insurance broking profession in Australia and to NIBA.”

“His zest for life, his love for his family and his commitment to his profession are all qualities admired by those who knew him.”

Harrison’s funeral took place at the Anglican Church in Mona Vale, with touching tributes paid to him by son and daughters.

