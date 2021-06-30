Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

Important Message regarding NIBA July Events

Due to the unfolding COVID-19 situation nationally, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) is temporarily pausing registrations to their upcoming events

Written on 30 June, 2021
Tanaya Das

Due to the unfolding COVID-19 situation nationally, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) is temporarily pausing registrations to the:
9 July 2021, NIBA WA Gala Lunch
14 July 2021, NIBA/UAC Qld Underwriting Expo & Lunch inclusive of Breakfast with Dallas
16 July 2021, NIBA NSW Gala Lunch.

NIBA is constantly assessing the situation on a case by case basis for all events. NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “We are committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our Members, supporters and stakeholders, and to ensure the overall viability of the events.

“NIBA is listening and taking account of government health directions, event restrictions and all relevant guidelines in all decision making surrounding these events.”

He added that NIBA will release more information on these events as soon as things become clear, “We will contact sponsors, exhibitors and registrants as a priority as the information becomes available. Please bear with us over the next couple of days.”

 

 

Related Articles

News
/
30 June, 2021
Important Message regarding NIBA July Events

Due to the unfolding COVID-19 situation nationally, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) is temporarily pausing registrations to their upcoming events

Tanaya Das
News
/
30 June, 2021
Business interruption policy holders urged to contact their insurance brokers

ICA has urged small businesses to submit a claim against their business interruption (BI) cover through their broker

Tanaya Das
News
/
30 June, 2021
Spotlight on: New Breach Reporting Guidelines 

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response) Bill 2020 amends the Corporations Act 2001 to strengthen the existing breach reporting regime for financial services licenses

Tanaya Das
News
/
23 June, 2021
NIBA names finalists for its two Broker Award titles in WA

NIBA has revealed the WA finalists for its Broker of the Year and Young Professional Broker of the Year Award titles

Tanaya Das