Important Message regarding NIBA July Events

Due to the unfolding COVID-19 situation nationally, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) is temporarily pausing registrations to the:
9 July 2021, NIBA WA Gala Lunch
14 July 2021, NIBA/UAC Qld Underwriting Expo & Lunch inclusive of Breakfast with Dallas
16 July 2021, NIBA NSW Gala Lunch.
NIBA is constantly assessing the situation on a case by case basis for all events. NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “We are committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our Members, supporters and stakeholders, and to ensure the overall viability of the events.
“NIBA is listening and taking account of government health directions, event restrictions and all relevant guidelines in all decision making surrounding these events.”
He added that NIBA will release more information on these events as soon as things become clear, “We will contact sponsors, exhibitors and registrants as a priority as the information becomes available. Please bear with us over the next couple of days.”
