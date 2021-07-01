New laws to better protect workers in ACT

Canberra workers will be better protected and negligent employers will face harsher penalties under law changes being made by the ACT Government.

Industrial Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman is introducing amendments in the ACT Legislative Assembly to make Industrial manslaughter an offence under ACT work health and safety laws. “Every workplace fatality is a tragedy felt deeply by families, friends, co-workers and the community,” Gentleman said.

“Stronger industrial manslaughter legislation will help prevent workplace tragedies and remind employers of their obligations. Canberra workers have the right to return home safely and employers have an important role to play in this.

“This change will also give families of those killed in the workplace better access to justice and provide more avenues to address poor workplace safety practices and systemic non-compliance.

“The new offence will carry an imprisonment penalty of up to 20 years for individuals and $16,500,000 for corporations who cause the death of a worker through the continued disregard of safe work practices and breaches of work safety obligations.

Industrial manslaughter offence provisions will be transferred from the Crimes Act 1900 into the Work Health and Safety Act 2011.