NIBA names finalists for its two Broker Award titles in SA/NT

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the South Australian/Northern Territory Broker Broker of the Year and Young Professional Broker of the Year Award finalists.

The Broker of the Year Award finalists are – Kate Edgar of CBD Insurance Services and Karen Skinner of Skinner & Irvine Insurance.

The Young Professional Broker of the Year finalists are – Nikia Goers of Webber Insurance Services, Patrick McCole of Aon and Jasmine Miller of PSC Insurance Brokers.

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community. And the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate Kate and Karen as this year’s Broker of the Year Award state finalists – with so many exceptional brokers across the region, earning a place as a finalist is a remarkable achievement, particularly in our current environment.

“Our talented broker partners are key to our success at QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA in recognising the best in the business at a regional and national level.”

Andrew Walker, Vero’s State Distribution Manager for SA/NT, said: “Vero is proud to support the next generation of industry leading insurance brokers and its longstanding association with NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Memorial Award.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated this year’s finalists, adding: “We received a significant number of nominations this year, all of which were of an extremely high calibre. We’re thrilled to acknowledge Kate, Karen, Nikia, Patrick and Jasmine for their outstanding contribution to the broking profession.”

The SA/NT winner will be announced at the NIBA South Australian Gala Lunch on Friday, 23 July at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

The region winners of the Broker of the Year title will go on to compete for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.

The Young Broker title winner of each NIBA region (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas and WA) will join Vero’s prestigious Young Brokers Alumni Program and go on to compete for the national Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded at the 2021 NIBA Convention.