Traineeships are the need of the hour

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) Victorian Committee Member, Jodi Sharman of Marsh believes that traineeships are one of the best ways to bring in new blood into the insurance broking profession.

Sharman started in the industry as trainee and credits her early experience to much of the continued professional success, she said, “Not going to university and taking up a traineeship turned out to be the best decision I have ever made in my life. In my first 12 months in the insurance industry, I worked for a small broker who had a commercial business and life insurance arm. I learnt that a small business needs to work hard and give great customer service to keep clients happy. I learnt all the fundamental things a broker needs to do to be successful and I implement those things today in my current role as the CEO of my own insurance brokerage.”

She adds that the current climate is the right time to jump onboard and sign a trainee up, “Especially when the government is funding part of their wages, why wouldn’t people take advantage of this amazing opportunity. In 12 months you will have a fully trained worker, who knows the way you like things done. There has never been a better time than now.

Furthermore she said that traineeships contribute to an increased diversity in the insurance industry talent pool, “If you think about the day to day actions you take to drive inclusion and diversity – in team meetings, casual interactions and in your language and positioning or taking time to solicit alternative perspectives, having a trainee join in this collaboration could only result in a positive for you and your team.”

NIBA members looking to take on new trainees may be eligible for a 50 per cent wage subsidy for the first year, with the federal Government’s removal of the cap on their Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements wage subsidy program. The NIBA Victorian Divisional Committee, in partnership with NextGen Jobs, a group training organisation, has launched a new cost-effective national traineeship model to attract leading entry level talent into our industry. You can find more details here.

