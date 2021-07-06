NIBA President announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

The President of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), Dianne Phelan has announced the Association’s Board has appointed Philip Kewin as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kewin will join NIBA on 16 August 2021 to commence a period of transition, working closely with the current Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Booth, who will retire from the role on 31 October 2021.

Phelan said, “The NIBA Board acknowledges the significant contribution outgoing CEO Dallas Booth has made for the benefit of all members. He will be missed and we look forward to a more formal acknowledgement of Dallas later in October.”

Philip Kewin joins NIBA following a long career in financial services, most recently as Chief Executive Officer at the Association of Financial Advisers, a role he has held for the last four years. He has been extensively involved in representing the interests of AFA members and the financial advice industry more broadly, particularly with the Federal Government, the Federal regulator, ASIC, as well as other key industry bodies and stakeholders. During his tenure, he oversaw significant growth of AFA members at a time when total adviser numbers were shrinking.

Prior to his four years’ service at the AFA, Kewin was responsible for the Adviser Life Risk and Investment business at Zurich Australia, including five years as General Manager of Life and Investments. Prior to Zurich, he had his own financial planning business.

Phelan revealed that the NIBA Board Succession Committee undertook an extensive search process in conjunction with a professional recruitment firm. A significant number of prospective candidates were identified, with the process leading to a short list. The extensive senior executive experience in financial services, and particularly his important work as Chief Executive at the Association of Financial Advisers, where he had strong links with government and regulators ultimately led to the decision to offer the position to Kewin.

“Philip has a long track record of successful leadership in a number of key positions in financial services. His extensive experience, high levels of integrity and authenticity, are what we believe make him very well qualified for the role at NIBA. We look forward to Philip joining the organisation and to working closely with him to deliver on our key strategic objectives”, said Phelan.

Kewin added, “It is an honour to accept the role of Chief Executive at NIBA. This is such an important organisation for the insurance broking sector in Australia. I look forward to working with the NIBA Board, the Members and the team at NIBA to continue the organisation’s goals and objectives and build on the solid platform set by Dallas Booth. They certainly are big shoes to fill. There will be much work to be done leading into 2022 and beyond, and I look forward to meeting the challenges.”

Arrangements will be made for Kewin to meet members, key stakeholders and other industry representatives after he joins the organisation, confirmed Phelan.