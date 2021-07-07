NIBA State Awards go virtual and Gala lunches deferred

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has announced that the celebrations for the 2021 NIBA Awards across WA, Qld and NSW have gone virtual owing to the latest COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions.

However, the Association has confirmed that the Gala lunches across the country will still go ahead at a later date. CEO Dallas Booth said, “It is once again time to celebrate the outstanding work that insurance brokers across the country do to support their clients; acknowledging the dedicated people in the intermediary profession is the need of the hour. We invite everyone in the insurance community to be a part of the online festivities to celebrate the excellence.

“We are very thankful to our award sponsors, QBE and Vero who have supported us every step of the way. We also look forward to celebrate in person as soon as it is safe to do so to. All the best to our state award finalists.”

Please find below links to the virtual award festivities across Australia:

WA Award Ceremony

1:30pm AWST, 9 July 2021

https://www.niba.com.au/event/2021-niba-wa-awards-ceremony/

Qld Award Ceremony

1:30pm AEST, 14 July 2021

https://www.niba.com.au/event/2021-niba-qld-awards-ceremony/

NSW Award Ceremony

1:30pm AEST, 16 July 2021

https://www.niba.com.au/event/2021-niba-nsw-awards-ceremony/

The following alternate information about the Gala lunches across Australia have been announced:



NIBA WA Gala Lunch

New date – Friday 6 August

https://www.niba.com.au/event/2021-niba-wa-gala-lunch/

NIBA NSW Gala Lunch

New date – Friday 20 August

https://www.niba.com.au/event/2021-niba-nsw-gala-lunch/

NIBA/UAC Qld Underwriting Expo and Lunch

New date to be confirmed.