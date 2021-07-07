Review of NSW CTP Scheme

For those interested in the NSW compulsory third party (CTP) insurance scheme, the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) is conducting a review of the Motor Accident Injuries Act 2017. A discussion paper has been published, and further information about the review is available at:

https://www.sira.nsw.gov.au/hub/statutory-review-of-the-motor-accident-injuries-act-2017-1

This link also provides access to the discussion paper. Responses to the consultation are due by 2 August 2021.

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has expressed interest in hearing from members who would like the Association to make a submission to the review. Comments should be provided via email to Allyssa Hextell: ahextell@niba.com.au