WorkCover WA Workplace Rehabilitation Providers Principles and Standards of Practice

WorkCover WA CEO, Chris White has released the Workplace Rehabilitation Providers Principles and Standards of Practice (the Principles and Standards).

The Principles and Standards are the result of a successful collaboration between WorkCover WA and key stakeholders including workplace rehabilitation providers, insurers, self-insurers, medical practitioners, brokers and unions.

The publication builds on the momentum set in the Insurer and Self-insurer Principles and Standards of Practice and provides clear service expectations, aimed at ensuring workplace rehabilitation providers deliver high quality services to support injured workers in a successful return to work.

The publication focuses on 4 Principles and 42 Standards of Practice which workplace rehabilitation providers will implement from 1 July 2021. The Standards of Practice articulate six priority areas, identified by WorkCover WA, which have the greatest potential to positively impact workers and employers.

These are:

Priority 1: Worker and employer experience

Priority 2: Case management

Priority 3: Injury management

Priority 4: Accountable performance

Priority 5: Scheme regulation and administration

Priority 6: Records management

National Return to Work Strategy 2020/30

Safe Work Australia’s National Return to Work Strategy 2020/30 aims to minimise the impact of work-related injury and illness and enable workers to have a timely, safe and durable return to work. The Strategy recognises the role workplace rehabilitation providers play in optimising workers’ recovery and return to work. The WorkCover WA Principles and Standards provide further direction about how workplace rehabilitation providers can promote and contribute to successful return to work outcomes.

It is WorkCover WA’s aspiration for workplace rehabilitation providers to introduce, improve and implement controls to ensure the Principles and Standards are achieved to maximise the workers’ compensation experience for workers and employers.