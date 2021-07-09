NIBA reveals winners of 2021 WA broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Western Australian region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Jeff Booth of GSK Insurance Brokers has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Luke Cameron of Albany District Insurance Brokers claimed the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award. The two WA winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the winners of the WA awards, adding: “We wish Jeff and Luke the best of luck in the national awards, and we congratulate all the finalists who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and competence in the broking industry.

“We had a significant number of applications this year and the finalists represent the cream of the crop.”

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate this year’s WA Broker of the Year Award winner, Jeff Booth from GSK Insurance Brokers. There is an abundance of talented brokers across the region, so being named a finalist and a winner, especially in this current environment, is a truly tremendous achievement.

“The commitment to top-tier customer service by Jeff is an inspiration to the broking community, and the resulting positive impact on their customers, teams and local communities is one of great significance.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Andrew Walker, Vero’s State Distribution Manager WA said, “In addition to being a true advocate for his clients, Luke has shown a strong commitment to the ongoing professional development and personal wellbeing of his staff, whilst also volunteering for local charitable organisations.

“Brokers like Luke are the reason that Vero has been a proud supporter of NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Memorial Award for more than three decades.”

The national Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year and Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year will be chosen from five region winners and announced during the 2021 NIBA Convention.

2021 WA Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Jeff Booth of GSK Insurance Brokers

Finalists: Sarsha Neal of Marsh and Sumit Sopori of Imperium Insurance & Financial Solutions

Young Professional Broker of the Year

Winner: Luke Cameron of Albany District Insurance Brokers

Finalists: Joel Middleton of Knightcorp Insurance Brokers and Robbie Gibbs of Risk Guidance Insurance