New Liability limits for Aviation Insurance

The Aviation Legislation Amendment (Liability and Insurance) Act 2020 is now in effect

Written on 14 July, 2021
Tanaya Das

The Aviation Legislation Amendment (Liability and Insurance) Act 2020 is now in effect. The Act, which was passed by parliament late last year, and came into effect on Thursday 17th June makes a number of amendments to both the Air Accidents (Commonwealth Government Liability) Act 1963 and the Civil Aviation (Carriers’ Liability) Act 1959.

Most importantly for our members, the new legislation amends the limitations of liability, in the event of death, injury and destruction or loss of baggage and amends requirements in relation to acceptable contracts of insurance. Brokers will need to be aware of these new limits when arranging aviation liability insurance.

A copy of the Act can be accessed here

 

 

 

 

 

