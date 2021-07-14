New Liability limits for Aviation Insurance

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Ensuring the intermediated insurance industry remains strong for future brokers.
Ensuring all Australians are able to access suitable insurance for their risks, no matter where they live.
Access current consultations, see previous submissions, have your say on issues that affect you.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The Aviation Legislation Amendment (Liability and Insurance) Act 2020 is now in effect. The Act, which was passed by parliament late last year, and came into effect on Thursday 17th June makes a number of amendments to both the Air Accidents (Commonwealth Government Liability) Act 1963 and the Civil Aviation (Carriers’ Liability) Act 1959.
Most importantly for our members, the new legislation amends the limitations of liability, in the event of death, injury and destruction or loss of baggage and amends requirements in relation to acceptable contracts of insurance. Brokers will need to be aware of these new limits when arranging aviation liability insurance.
A copy of the Act can be accessed here
NIBA has revealed the NSW/ACT region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession
OnePath Life Pty Ltd (OnePath) is remediating up to $35 million to over 40,000 customers who were sold life insurance policies over the phone between 2010 and 2016
NIBA has revealed the Queensland region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession
The Aviation Legislation Amendment (Liability and Insurance) Act 2020 is now in effect