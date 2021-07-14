NIBA names winners of Qld broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Queensland region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Tony Venning of Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Alishia Oliver, also from Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors, claimed the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award. The two Queensland winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the winners of the Queensland awards, adding: “We wish Tony and Alishia the best of luck in the national awards, and we congratulate all the finalists who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and competence in the broking industry.

“We had a significant number of applications this year and the finalists represent the cream of the crop.”

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate this year’s Queensland Broker of the Year Award winner, Tony Venning of Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors. There is an abundance of talented brokers across the region, so being named a finalist and a winner, especially in this current environment, is a truly tremendous achievement.

“Tony has shown a strong commitment to providing excellent service to his customers and has established himself as a provider of technical excellence for his customers, teams, local community and the broader industry.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Peter Roberts, Vero’s State Distribution Manager, Queensland said, “Alishia has forged an impressive career working with a diverse range of clients ranging from ASX listed companies to SME clients. She is a talented young broker and has already built a reputation for high standards.

“Alishia represents the best of the broking profession, and Vero is delighted to provide ongoing support to all brokers like her across the country.”

The national Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year and Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year will be chosen from five region winners and announced during the 2021 NIBA Convention.

2021 Qld Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Tony Venning of Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors

Finalists: David Kimber of Austbrokers Comsure and Tamara Trotman of Aon

Young Professional Broker of the Year

Winner: Alishia Oliver of Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors

Finalists: Taela Bloemers of CorpSure Insurance Broking, Lachlan Hastings of Aon and Scott Mitchell of Cornerstone Risk Group