NIBA names winners of NSW/ACT broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the NSW/ACT region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Craig Claughton of Marsh has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Megan Farmer of Markey Insurance & Risk claimed the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award. The two NSW/ACT winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the winners of the NSW/ACT awards, adding: “We wish Craig and Megan the best of luck in the national awards, and we congratulate all the finalists who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and competence in the broking industry.

“We had a significant number of applications this year and the finalists represent the cream of the crop.”

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate this year’s NSW/ACT Broker of the Year Award winner, Craig Claughton of Marsh. There is an abundance of talented brokers across the region, so being named a finalist and a winner, especially in this current environment, is a truly tremendous achievement.

“Craig has demonstrated a commitment and drive to provide meaningful, exemplary service to his customers, teams, and community, and has consistently operated to the highest standards amongst the broking industry.

“Our broker partners are vital to the success of QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA to recognise the best brokers in the business at a regional level and nationally via the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Yusuf Alexander, Vero’s State Distribution Manager NSW/ACT said, “Megan is a great ambassador for the insurance broking profession. She is a true advocate for her clients, both SME and commercial, and is a great contributor to the broader industry.

“Vero is a firm believer in nurturing the next generation of broking leaders, which is why we will continue to support young professionals like Megan.”

The national Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year and Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year will be chosen from five region winners and announced during the 2021 NIBA Convention.

2021 NSW/ACT Awards

Broker of the Year

Winner: Craig Claughton of Marsh

Finalists: Leo Driessen of Driessen Insurance Brokers and Amanda Morris of Arma Insurance Brokers Hunter Valley

Young Professional Broker of the Year

Winner: Megan Farmer of Markey Insurance & Risk

Finalists: Kayla Smith of Ian Jones Insurance Brokers Newcastle and Lindsay Turner of Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers