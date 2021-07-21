NIBA2021 is coming to a city near you: Early bird registrations now open

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) and the NIBA Divisional Committees have revealed that the 2021 NIBA Convention will take the form of five events being held in five mainland capital cities over five weeks.

From Tuesday 28 September through to Thursday 28 October, the NIBA Convention will visit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Delegates will have the opportunity to interact face-to-face and attend a marketplace in their home state, while also accessing the entire national program virtually.

Insurance brokers need to stay up to date on a wide range of issues, challenges and market developments, therefore #NIBA2021 is set to deliver a jam-packed program that will equip brokers with the skills and knowledge to thrive during a critical time for the profession.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth said, “This year the theme is Professionalism + Resilience = Opportunity, because brokers have a chance to reinforce their role as valued partners to both insurers and clients in this dynamic landscape. And the 2021 NIBA Convention will offer attendees a clear and unbiased view of the important topics of the day.”

“Whether you’re a principal member, senior broker or young professional, the 2021 NIBA Convention promises to equip delegates with the tools to overcome challenges and leverage opportunities,” he added.

Brokers can expect to hear from thought leaders within and beyond the insurance industry, attend practical workshops that will challenge and inspire, receive regulatory updates, and access a marketplace inclusive of insurers, underwriters, and industry partners.

Booth said, “In the marketplace, as per your feedback, we welcome the return of afternoon networking to provide brokers with a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and make new connections to benefit their business.”

The NIBA Convention is the only event on the insurance industry calendar that welcomes the entire intermediated insurance community, regardless of cluster group allegiances, brokerage size and reach, and age of delegates.

“We meet to celebrate, to learn, to build relationships and to have a good time. We do hope you’ll join us,” he added.

A Celebration of Excellence

The 2021 NIBA Convention is also set to celebrate the best in broking with the QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, the Vero-sponsored Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year, and the Lex McKeown Trophy for outstanding contribution to the industry.

A National Awards Ceremony will be held in Sydney, at which time, insurer performance will also be acknowledged, with the General Insurer of the Year and Underwriting Agency of the Year announced.

Dates for the Diary

Perth, Western Australia – 28 September 2021

Adelaide, South Australia – 5 October 2021

Melbourne, Victoria – 12 October 2021

Brisbane, Queensland – 19 October 2021

Sydney, New South Wales – 28 October 2021