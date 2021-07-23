NIBA names winners of SA/NT broker awards

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the SA/NT region winners of two awards, which recognise excellence in the insurance broking profession.

Karen Skinner of MGA Insurance Brokers has claimed the Broker of the Year Award, while Pat McCole of Aon claimed the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award. The two SA/NT winners will now go on to compete nationally.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the winners of the SA/NT awards, adding: “We wish Karen and Pat the best of luck in the national awards, and we congratulate all the finalists who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and competence in the broking industry.

“We had a significant number of applications this year and the finalists represent the cream of the crop.”

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.

Elliot Hill – General Manager, Sales & Relationship Management, QBE Insurance said: “On behalf of the QBE team, I’d like to congratulate this year’s SA/NT Broker of the Year Award winner, Karen Skinner of MGA Insurance Brokers. There is an abundance of talented brokers across the region, so being named a finalist and a winner, especially in this current environment, is a truly tremendous achievement.

“Karen Skinner has made a significant impact to their customers and local community through their outstanding commitment to client advocacy and customer service and serves as a powerful source of inspiration to the broader broking industry.”

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Anthony Pagano, Vero’s Head of Commercial Intermediaries, said, “Patrick is a great ambassador for the insurance broking profession. He has forged an impressive career working with a diverse range of clients ranging from SME businesses to not for profit entities and healthcare sectors.

“Patrick represents the best of the broking profession, and Vero is proud to provide ongoing support to all brokers like him across the country.”

The national Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year and Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year will be chosen from five region winners and announced during the 2021 NIBA Convention.