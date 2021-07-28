Design and Building Practitioners Act (DBP) Industry Communications Pack

A list of five things that insurance broking professionals may not know about the changes to the Design and Building Practitioners Act (DBP)
The NSW Government has released a list of five things that insurance broking professionals may not know about the changes to the Design and Building Practitioners Act (DBP) that commenced on 1 July.
These changes apply to building work for a class 2 building and a building with a class 2 part, including remedial work on an existing building. This includes construction, alterations or additions, fit-outs and repair, renovation and protective treatment.
Professional Engineers who are currently working on class 2 buildings or buildings with a class 2 part and who meet the eligibility criteria must already be registered by 7 July.
If they are not registered and are conducting professional engineering work unsupervised, they could be penalised $165,000 for a body corporate or $55,000 for an individual. You could also be liable to repay any money paid to you for doing that work.
Some designs for temporary structures for class 2 buildings and buildings with a class 2 part involving temporary shoring and ground anchors require a design compliance declaration.
Some Design Practitioners may also need to be registered as Professional Engineers to develop these designs.
Once registered, Professional Engineers and Design and Building Practitioners have new obligations to maintain their registration.
For Professional Engineers, these obligations include complying with the Code of practice, completing Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and keeping records. Insurance requirements will commence from 1 July 2022.
Design and Building Practitioners have new obligations relating to the Code of Practice, CPD, and record keeping. Insurance requirements will commence from 1 July 2022.
There are also new obligations for declaring and lodging designs and documents. Remember – building work on class 2 buildings cannot commence until regulated designs and compliance declarations are lodged on NSW Planning Portal.
Under the duty of care provisions, any person who carries out construction work has a duty to exercise reasonable care to avoid economic loss caused by defects.
This includes industry practitioners who don’t need to register as a professional engineer or Design and Building Practitioner – such as plumbers and surveyors.
You can visit the NSW Fair Trading website for the latest resources, including: