NIBA2021: Spotlight on Brisbane

The 2021 NIBA Convention is shaping up to be the insurance broking event of the year featuring exclusive insights, inspirational speakers and unparalleled networking opportunities.

NIBA Qld Divisional Committee Chair and #NIBA2019 Convention Chair, Steven Hill from Capital Innovation Insurance Group invites you to partake in the Brisbane leg of the conference.

From Tuesday 28 September through to Thursday 28 October, NIBA will visit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Delegates will have the opportunity to interact face-to-face and attend the Convention in their home state, while also accessing the entire national program virtually.

Hill said, “I am extremely excited to see #NIBA2021 come to Brisbane as one of its live and virtual venues. NIBA proved last year they can facilitate an online Convention and this year we go one better, with both face to face and streaming possibilities.”

He believes that like previous years attendees at #NIBA2021 will leave each session invigorated by the thought-provoking discussions and presentations from visionaries, regulators and industry experts.

Hill added that he really hopes to see many local Queensland insurance professionals to attend the Brisbane leg of the conference on 19 October to see an interesting line up of speakers in short sharp presentations, “You will then have the opportunity to visit the trade exhibition on the expo floor and talk to underwriters and suppliers face to face.”

Not only will the Brisbane sessions bring value to the in-person attendees but those not in the city will be able to access the entire national program virtually.

“Those who tune-in virtually to the CPD sessions can expect interesting sessions on subjects from future risks; mitigation updates and views from insurers. Add to that insights on varying industry perspectives on developing solutions and you’ve got a cracking program that is timely and will help you prepare for what lies ahead for the insurance broking profession.“

Early bird registrations for #NIBA2021 are now open, but only for a limited time, so do not delay. To register, or for further information, please visit the convention page on the NIBA website.