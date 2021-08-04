National claims and policies database statistics from APRA

The National Claims and Policies Database (NCPD) is a comprehensive database of policy and claim information on professional indemnity (PI) and public and product liability (PL) insurance. It contains data on every open, reopened or finalised claim and policy underwritten since 2003 by Australian APRA-regulated general insurers.

The NCPD provides insurers, the community and governments with better information on PI and PL insurance than previously available. It provides insurers with detailed information to assess risks and price premiums, and develop or enhance PI and PL products for policyholders. It also assists insurers, the community and governments to monitor the number and cost of PI and PL claims.

All Australian APRA-regulated general insurers that provide PI and PL insurance must contribute claims and policies data to the NCPD. The latest reports include information provided by APRA-regulated general insurers and Lloyd’s Australia Ltd which you can access on the APRA website here.