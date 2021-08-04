Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

National claims and policies database statistics from APRA

APRA's NCPD is a comprehensive database of policy and claim information on professional indemnity (PI) and public and product liability (PL) insurance

Written on 4 August, 2021
Tanaya Das

The National Claims and Policies Database (NCPD) is a comprehensive database of policy and claim information on professional indemnity (PI) and public and product liability (PL) insurance. It contains data on every open, reopened or finalised claim and policy underwritten since 2003 by Australian APRA-regulated general insurers.

The NCPD provides insurers, the community and governments with better information on PI and PL insurance than previously available. It provides insurers with detailed information to assess risks and price premiums, and develop or enhance PI and PL products for policyholders. It also assists insurers, the community and governments to monitor the number and cost of PI and PL claims.

All Australian APRA-regulated general insurers that provide PI and PL insurance must contribute claims and policies data to the NCPD. The latest reports include information provided by APRA-regulated general insurers and Lloyd’s Australia Ltd which you can access on the APRA website here.

Related Articles

News
/
4 August, 2021
National claims and policies database statistics from APRA

APRA's NCPD is a comprehensive database of policy and claim information on professional indemnity (PI) and public and product liability (PL) insurance

Tanaya Das
News
/
4 August, 2021
NIBA submission to the review of the Terrorism Insurance Act 2003

NIBA has provided a submission to the Treasury’s Triennial review of the Terrorism Insurance Act 2003

Tanaya Das
News
/
4 August, 2021
Broking in 2025: Gearing up for the future

NIBA’s latest project; Broking in 2025, which is being undertaken to ensure the intermediate insurance market remains strong and viable into the future

Tanaya Das
News
/
28 July, 2021
Design and Building Practitioners Act (DBP) Industry Communications Pack

A list of five things that insurance broking professionals may not know about the changes to the Design and Building Practitioners Act (DBP)

Tanaya Das