Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

New industrial manslaughter laws in ACT

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Legislative Assembly has passed legislation to establish industrial manslaughter as an offence under ACT work health and safety laws

Written on 11 August, 2021
Tanaya Das

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Legislative Assembly has passed legislation to establish industrial manslaughter as an offence under the ACT Work Health and Safety laws.

Industrial Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman said “the new offence will provide a strong deterrent against unsafe work practices.”

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO Dallas Booth said, “Brokers need to explain the changes to their clients and ensure that their cover remains suitable. This will be increasingly important as there have been two prosecutions for industrial manslaughter offences in other states.”

Gentleman added, “Every workplace fatality is a preventable tragedy that devastates families, friends, co-workers and the wider community.”

“Everyone has the right to return home safely and employers have an important role to play in this. Workplace safety is a right that must be protected at all costs.”

“The new offence carries an imprisonment penalty of up to 20 years for individuals and $16,500,000 for corporations who cause the death of a worker through the continued disregard of safe work practices and breaches of work safety obligations. These penalties reflect the extreme serious of the offence.

“These laws will provide more avenues to address poor workplace safety practices and systemic non-compliance.”

Related Articles

News
/
11 August, 2021
#NIBA2021: Spotlight on Melbourne

The 2021 NIBA Convention is shaping up to be the insurance broking event of the year

Tanaya Das
News
/
11 August, 2021
New industrial manslaughter laws in ACT

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Legislative Assembly has passed legislation to establish industrial manslaughter as an offence under ACT work health and safety laws

Tanaya Das
News
/
10 August, 2021
The 2021 NIBA Western Australia Gala Lunch in Perth

A gallery of photos from the 2021 NIBA Victorian Gala Lunch at Crown Perth Grand Ballroom

Tanaya Das
News
/
4 August, 2021
National claims and policies database statistics from APRA

APRA's NCPD is a comprehensive database of policy and claim information on professional indemnity (PI) and public and product liability (PL) insurance

Tanaya Das