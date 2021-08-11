NIBA2021: Spotlight on Melbourne

The 2021 NIBA Convention is shaping up to be the insurance broking event of the year featuring exclusive insights, inspirational speakers, interesting exhibitors, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

NIBA VIC Divisional Committee Chair, Leigh Frost from the Community Broker Network invites you to partake in the Melbourne leg of the conference.

From Tuesday 28 September through to Thursday 28 October, NIBA will visit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Delegates will have the opportunity to interact face-to-face and attend the Convention in their home state, while also accessing the entire national program virtually.

Frost said, “In what has been another challenging year with respect to the market and our connectedness as a broking community the Melbourne leg of #NIBA2021 will provide a great way to reacquaint ourselves with industry peers and discuss the key issues facing us all. The future of Financial Services Regulation is the session I am most keen to attend to gain an insight into what this might mean to the industry from NIBA’s perspective.”

He believes that like previous years attendees at #NIBA2021 will leave each session invigorated by the thought-provoking discussions and presentations from visionaries, regulators, and industry experts.

Frost added that he really hopes to see many local Victorian insurance professionals attend the Melbourne leg of the conference on 12 October, “It is a great way to reconnect and get first hand from the regulators their views on the changes coming in our industry that will affect us all.”

Not only will the Melbourne sessions bring value to the in-person attendees but those not in the city will be able to access the entire national program virtually. “The sessions in Melbourne around regulation span state borders and are equally applicable to brokers in all parts of Australia,“ Frost added.

Early bird registrations for #NIBA2021 are now open, but only for a limited time, so do not delay. To register, or for further information, please visit the Convention page on this website.