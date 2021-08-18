Collaboration is key

This week, Philip Kewin began his journey at the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) to take over as Chief Executive Officer from Dallas Booth later this year and both have discussed the power of collaboration in a leadership role.

Booth extended his warmest welcome to Kewin, “I look forward to collaborating with Phil over the coming weeks as he formally transitions into the NIBA Chief Executive Officer role on 1 November 2021.”

Kewin brings to NIBA over 35 years’ experience in the financial services industry, and has held senior executive roles across life insurance, investments, and superannuation, as well as having owned his financial advisory practice.

He said in the next few weeks community and engagement are high on his priority list, “I look forward to getting to know the NIBA membership, as well as working closely with the Committees.”

“I am collaborative and open-minded and have a strong desire to set goals and achieve them, for the benefit of insurance brokers in Australia. I have strong values of integrity and honesty and believe that is critical to achieving our credibility as the single voice for brokers. I believe we work best when supporting each other and approaching things objectively – that said, if there is something that is worth fighting for on behalf of brokers, I won’t take a backward step.”

Booth’s main tip to Kewin is to get to know the leaders and intermediaries in the insurance broking profession. He said, “They amaze me every time I talk with them, and I am still learning about the wonderful work they do on a day-to-day basis. Brokers in Australia are passionate, they are committed, exceptionally entrepreneurial and they are massively determined to find solutions to meet their client’s needs. Phil doesn’t need to be told how to run an industry association; he’s done that and he knows all about it.”

He added, “While my last day in the Chief Executive Officer role is 31 October 2021, I have offered my continued support to Phil as NIBA continues to meet its challenges and delivers some large projects in 2022 and beyond.”

“Please join me in welcoming Phil to NIBA and be sure to read the September issue of Insurance Adviser, which features an interview about Phil’s appointment to NIBA.”