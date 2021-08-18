Mental health support services for your employees

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO Dallas Booth has acknowledged the toll that the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lockdowns, are taking on insurance broking professionals across Australia.

He said, “Without a doubt, it is a very difficult time for many of our members and their employees at present. The ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions across multiple regions in Australia have affected many businesses and have highlighted the need for additional mental health and wellbeing services for staff, especially while working remotely from home.”

“Fortunately, there are numerous resources and useful tips and tools that our members can access free of charge to assist their employees during this time.”

The Black Dog Institute has a free online clinic that provides a mental health assessment tool and other support services including how to support your staff during COVID-19 and working from home checklist.

The National Mental Health Commission has also developed a resource guide for sole traders, small businesses, medium to large businesses on how to create a mentally healthy workplace during COVID-19, and HeadsUp provides free resources for employers and managers on how to adopt mentally healthy practices in your workplace.

SafeWork or WorkSafe in your state or territory also has resources for creating mentally healthy work practices during COVID-19, which you can access on their respective websites.

Booth added, “Our thoughts are with our members during this time. Please stay safe and if you or your employees are experiencing difficulties, the following support services are also available.”