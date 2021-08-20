Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Government & Policy
About
Become a member

Consultation on WA Workers Compensation Laws

The Western Australian Minister for Industrial Relations, Bill Johnston, has released the Workers Compensation and Injury Management Bill 2021 for public consultation

Written on 26 August, 2021
Tanaya Das

The Western Australian Minister for Industrial Relations, Bill Johnston, has released the Workers Compensation and Injury Management Bill 2021 for public consultation. The draft Bill will be available for public comment until 10 November 2021, before being introduced into the WA State Parliament.

The draft Bill is set to modernise WA’s workers’ compensation system and is based on recommendations from WorkCover WA’s 2014 Review of the Workers’ Compensation and Injury Management Act 1981: Final Report.

NIBA and its WA Divisional Committee will be providing a submission to WorkCover WA on behalf of members. The NIBA WA Divisional Committee has established a working group to consider the proposed legislation and its impacts on the intermediated insurance market. The working group includes brokers from across the WA broking community, all of whom have considerable experience in the workers’ compensation space.

Interested members are invited to provide their feedback on the draft Bill to NIBA’s Policy and Research Manager, Allyssa Hextell at ahextell@niba.com.au. A copy of the draft Bill along with explanatory materials can be found on the WorkCover WA website. You can also register for information sessions on the Bill here.

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

News
/
26 August, 2021
NIBA Convention postponed to February 2022 due to COVID-19 outbreak

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth has announced that the 2021.2 NIBA Convention will be held from 7 – 21 February 2022

Tanaya Das
News
/
26 August, 2021
Consultation on WA Workers Compensation Laws

The Western Australian Minister for Industrial Relations, Bill Johnston, has released the Workers Compensation and Injury Management Bill 2021 for public consultation

Tanaya Das
News
/
26 August, 2021
McDougall Review recommendations to be legislated in NSW

The NSW Government will be introducing legislation to update the worker’s compensation scheme, in response to recommendations in the icare and State Insurance and Care Governance Act 2015 Independent Review

Tanaya Das
News
/
26 August, 2021
IBCCC Annual Report says culture is key to compliance

The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has published their 2020-21 Annual Report, detailing the activities of the IBCCC during the financial year and providing a brief overview of code breach and complaints data provided by Code subscribers.

Allyssa Hextell