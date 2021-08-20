Consultation on WA Workers Compensation Laws

The Western Australian Minister for Industrial Relations, Bill Johnston, has released the Workers Compensation and Injury Management Bill 2021 for public consultation. The draft Bill will be available for public comment until 10 November 2021, before being introduced into the WA State Parliament.

The draft Bill is set to modernise WA’s workers’ compensation system and is based on recommendations from WorkCover WA’s 2014 Review of the Workers’ Compensation and Injury Management Act 1981: Final Report.

NIBA and its WA Divisional Committee will be providing a submission to WorkCover WA on behalf of members. The NIBA WA Divisional Committee has established a working group to consider the proposed legislation and its impacts on the intermediated insurance market. The working group includes brokers from across the WA broking community, all of whom have considerable experience in the workers’ compensation space.

Interested members are invited to provide their feedback on the draft Bill to NIBA’s Policy and Research Manager, Allyssa Hextell at ahextell@niba.com.au. A copy of the draft Bill along with explanatory materials can be found on the WorkCover WA website. You can also register for information sessions on the Bill here.