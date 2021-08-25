On 13 September 2021, APRA’s new reporting program, APRA Connect will go live. APRA Connect will begin to progressively replace Direct to APRA (D2A) from this date.

The timing of data reporting commencing in APRA Connect will vary for each industry. APRA will progressively start new collections in APRA Connect in line with industry consultation.

The first two collections to be available on APRA Connect will be Superannuation Data Transformations and Private Health Insurance Reform.

For all other collections, D2A will continue to be used. This means that dual reporting systems will be in place for the medium term.

Brokers should continue to submit APRA Form 701: Data on intermediated business with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd’s underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers via current methods. APRA will advise brokers in 2022 when Form 701 will be able to be submitted on APRA Connect.

How does APRA Connect differ from D2A?

APRA Connect can be accessed on standard web browsers

All users will need to use myGovID to establish their digital identity and be authorised by their organisation to access APRA services on their behalf (for more information on the process click here)

APRA Connect requires entities to manage users and permissions

APRA Connect will facilitate various user security levels so that sensitive information, such as personal data can be managed only by the appropriate people.

Entities will also be able to authorise Service Providers to submit data.

What do I need to do?

All reporting entities will need to prepare for the APRA Connect September 13 go-live by nominating their initial Regulatory Reporting Administrator via the D2A form RRA_PROD: APRA Connect.

Each organisation is responsible for the management of their APRA Connect users, and for ensuring roles are assigned in line with their own governance processes.

Each entity (ABN) must have at least one person assigned to the Regulatory Reporting Administrator role, which is the only role with permissions to manage user access. APRA Administrators will assist by assigning the initial Regulatory Reporting Administrator with their roles and permissions upon their first interaction with APRA Connect.

From 13 September 2021, reporting entities will be expected to:

Login to APRA Connect using myGovID authentication

Assign and manage user roles and permissions

Maintain entity information, including corporate profile and contact information

Submit responsible persons, where applicable

Prepare and submit data (where returns are available).

Where can I find more information?

APRA has scheduled a webinar for Wednesday 1 September 2021 to provide entities with an overview of available information and support. To register, click here

For more information on getting ready for APRA Connect, visit the APRA website.