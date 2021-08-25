NIBA Convention postponed to February 2022 due to COVID-19 outbreak

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO, Dallas Booth has announced that the 2021.2 NIBA Convention currently scheduled to take place from 28 September – 28 October 2021, will be held from 7 – 21 February 2022.

Booth said, “We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and advice from health authorities closely to ensure that we protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our staff, delegates, sponsors, exhibitors, and suppliers. With the ongoing lockdowns and border closures, it is very unlikely that NIBA will be able to hold a face-to-face event in Sydney in October. Similarly, the situation in Melbourne and Brisbane is uncertain, and a face-to-face event may not be feasible during September and October.”

“This uncertainty is likely to be reduced in the new year as the community reaches higher levels of vaccination, and as such, travel and events will hopefully become more feasible.”

Booth also revealed that NIBA considered proceeding with the Convention in Perth and Adelaide, however, it was logistically challenging and delegates from COVID-19 lockdown areas would not have had the opportunity to attend in person at this time.

Booth believes that this decision will enable NIBA members, sponsors, and exhibitors to have the best opportunity to connect and enjoy the Convention face-to-face, whilst also maximising the online virtual component of the Convention.

The 2021 Qld Young Professional Broker of the Year, Alishia Oliver from Crucial Insurance and Risk welcomed the news and said, “Each year the NIBA Convention provides such a great opportunity to meet some of the wonderful people I have only spoken to on the phone or just read their name at the bottom of an email.”

“It has been such a tumultuous time for people and for businesses, it will be good to be able to meet my peers and underwriting partners in person at #NIBA2021. I look forward to the Convention, for the learning opportunities in person as well as at the virtual sessions, to form great connections, and maybe even find a new product or two that I previously didn’t know about. I know I am going to have a great time at the event.”

You can access full program details and register online for #NIBA2021 if you haven’t already done so.

Conference delegates will still have the option of attending one day face-to-face and four days virtually, or all five days virtually. Please mark the date(s) in your calendar now.

7 February – Adelaide

8 February – Melbourne

14 February – Perth

16 February – Brisbane

21 February – Sydney, with a concluding dinner.