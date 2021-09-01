Insurers on the ground in Western Australia to provide Seroja claims assistance

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has announced that along with insurers they will meet with policyholders requiring assistance with their claims in Tropical Cyclone Seroja impacted communities.

Claims managers and assessors will travel to the worst hit towns over four days to meet with their customers. The one-on-one consultations will be held at outdoor venues and will follow Covid-19 safe protocols in Kalbarri, Northampton, Mingenew, and Morawa:

• Kalbarri Tuesday 31 August 10 am to 1 pm

• Northampton Wednesday 1 September 10 am to 1 pm

• Mingenew Thursday 2 September 9 am to 12 pm

• Morawa Friday 3 September 10 am to 1pm

Registration for these sessions is essential for access and you can book an appointment on the ICA website. The ICA also has a virtual one-on-one consultation portal for insurance customers who are unable to attend the consultations next week and need assistance with their claims.

To date, there have been 6,751 claims lodged related to Tropical Cyclone Seroja, with 99.67 percent accepted and more than 46 percent closed. The current estimated loss value is $281 million.