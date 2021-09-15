Celebrating broking excellence and professionalism

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) will be holding the 2021 NIBA Awards on 28 October 2021 to acknowledge the achievements of brokers and their underwriting partners.

CEO Dallas Booth said, “Around this time every year we celebrate the outstanding work that insurance brokers across the country do to support their clients and this year is no different; it is time to recognise excellence. #NIBA2021 has been pushed back to early next year but acknowledging the dedicated people in the intermediary profession is the need of the hour. We invite everyone in the insurance community to be a part of the online festivities.”

“We are very thankful to our award sponsors, QBE and Vero who have supported us every step of the way, as well as to NIBA members who completed the 2021 Annual Broker Market Survey. Your votes will be counted to determine the winner of the General Insurer of the Year award.”

You can register now for the ceremony this year that will be hosted virtually via Zoom and will include the following award announcements:

• NIBA Warren Tickle Memorial Award, sponsored by Vero

• NIBA Stephen Ball Memorial Award, sponsored by QBE

• NIBA Underwriting Agency of the Year

• NIBA General Insurer of the Year

• NIBA Lex McKeown Award.

After more than 10 years of service as the NIBA Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Booth will be retiring on 31 October 2021. The ceremony will conclude with a tribute to celebrate and acknowledge the significant contribution Booth has made to the broking profession over this time. We will also welcome incoming Chief Executive Officer, Phil Kewin.

In association with Vero, the Warren Tickle Memorial Award presents the pinnacle of achievement for the nation’s young broker community. The winner of the Warren Tickle Memorial Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Young Professional Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/Tas; SA/NT; WA and Qld. All finalists are outstanding members who are under the age of 35. The winner of the Warren Tickle Memorial Award receives a tailored personal and professional development experience to the approximate value of $10,000, thanks to sponsor, Vero.

The Stephen Ball Memorial Award, sponsored by QBE, celebrates the outstanding achievements of impressive senior brokers across Australia. The finalists for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award were awarded the Broker of the Year award in each of the five NIBA regions (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas, WA). The winner of the Stephen Ball Memorial Award will receive a professional development prize to the approximate value of $20,000, thanks to sponsor QBE.